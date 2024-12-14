Live
Jesus is synonymous with sacrifice, forgiveness: Ponnam
Hyderabad: State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took part in the grand Christmas celebrations at the Secretariat Church on Friday, organised by the Christian Employees’ Association at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. The Minister emphasised that everyone should pray to Lord Jesus for global peace and welfare. He highlighted the importance of following Jesus Christ’s teachings, hymns, and reflections for the betterment of society. He noted that Jesus, synonymous with sacrifice, promotes forgiveness as a virtue that everyone should adopt.
Brother Anil offered blessings to the Minister and led special prayers. Christian Employees’ Union vice president Chitti Babu, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Suvarna Raju, Vikram, Sashi Bhushan, Viplav, Manoharamma, Jacob Ross and many others were also present.