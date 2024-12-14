Allu Arjun Released from Chanchalguda Jail, says he respects law

In a significant development, renowned actor Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail at 6:30 AM today. He exited through the back gate of the facility, accompanied by his father and uncle, Allu Aravind and Chandrasekhar.

Following his release, Allu Arjun and his family went to Geetha Arts office, where they are currently situated before heading to his residence. The scene outside Allu Arjun's home remains bustling, reflecting the actor’s immense popularity and fan following.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun addressed the media upon his release from jail, expressing gratitude to his supporters during a challenging time. In an emotional statement, he said, "Thank you to everyone who supported me. I am fine because of your love, but don't worry. I will respect the law and cooperate with the investigation."

Arjun also extended his condolences to the family of the woman who tragically lost her life in a recent stampede incident. "I express my condolences to the family of the woman who died in the stampede. This has never happened before," he noted, highlighting the severity of the situation.





IAM LAW ABIDING CITIZEN AND I WILL COOPERATE IN INVESTIGATION I THANKS ALL OF THEM THOSE SUPPORTED ME DURING THIS PERIOD ( ALLU ARJUN ) pic.twitter.com/mjA5eBw2YR — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) December 14, 2024





The actor had previously been remanded to Chanchalguda Jail for 14 days by the Nampally court, in connection with a stampede incident that occurred near Sandhya Theater. However, the Telangana High Court intervened, granting Allu Arjun interim bail for four weeks. His legal team submitted a surety of Rs 50,000 to the jail superintendent to facilitate the release.

It is worth noting that Allu Arjun spent the entire night in custody, as the bail documents were delivered to the jail authorities late Friday night. The actor’s legal team is expected to engage further with authorities as the situation develops.