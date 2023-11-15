Live
Anantapur: JC Ketan Garg inspects classrooms at JNTU
Joint Collector Ketan Garg inspected the classrooms for setting up election counting centre at JNTU in the city on Saturday
Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg inspected the classrooms for setting upelection counting centre at JNTU in the city on Saturday. He visited JNTU to set up a counting and reception centre for eight Assembly constituencies in the district.
The Joint Collector examined the rooms and facilities in JNTU.
DRO Gayatri Devi, RDO Grandhi Venkatesh, tahsildars Balakishan, Harikumar, Vishwanath, Vijayalakshmi, surveyor and others were present.
