Anantapur: JNTUA V-C felicitated
Anantapur: JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarshan Rao was felicitated under the chairmanship of the Principals of Autonomous Colleges, at the V-C conference hall here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principals praised Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao as a gentle and soft-spoken, straightforward man, and a committed person. They hoped that the V-C and Registrar Prof S Krishnaiah would lead the university on a developed path.
Later, Prof Sudarshan Rao said that the State government has entrusted him with the responsibility of Vice-Chancellor and that he will carry out this responsibility properly, make himself accessible to everyone in every way and work for the development of education, and work together with everyone for the development of the university and take the university to a higher level.
Registrar Prof S Krishnaiah, OSD to V-C Prof N Devanna, University Directors and Principals of Autonomous Colleges and others participated in this programme.