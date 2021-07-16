Anantapur: LRG students donate oxygen concentrators to JNTU
Former students of LRG high school of 1988 passed out batch donated oxygen concentrators to the JNTU college dispensary which is catering to the medical requirements of JNTU students, teaching faculty and office staff.
The students handed over the oxygen concentrators to JNTU VC Prof Ranga Janardhana on Thursday. The LRG students include Ashwin Jain, Chand Mehtha, Gurudeep Chabra, Rajeev Khanna, Jonna Murali, Rajesh Sam of USA donated the items.
