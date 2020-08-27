Anantapur: Plans to export 500 MTs of horticulture produce on anvil

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu along with MP Talari Rangaiah visited the horticulture farm of Ramakrishna Reddy brothers at Venkatareddypalle village in Tadipatri mandal.



He interacted with sweet orange farmers and was also impressed with the high quality of oranges grown in their farms. He also visited the community farm pond of farmers and the Pomegranate and Grape plantations.

The collector held discussions with the farmers on the volume of production and marketing avenues of their products. In this context, he assured the farmers that he is working with railway officials to make arrangements for Kisan Rail for transporting the horticulture produce to Azoodpur Delhi fruit market. He said an action plan was under formulation to transport 26 type of fruits raised in the district by the horticulture farmers of the district. He said the district was known as the fruit bowl of the state. He had come to visit the farm as part of his efforts to study the market position of 26 fruit plantations. The horticulture is spread in more than 2 lakh acres in the district.

Chandrudu briefed the farmers the benefit of Kisan Rail to farmers gathered in the village. He sought farmers and traders' cooperation for transporting 500 MTs of produce to Delhi by the first Kisan Rail that he is organising. He asked horticulture officials to streamline all arrangements for the purpose.

The collector said road transportation of fruits would take 4-5 days to reach Delhi and meanwhile the fruits would lose its sheen and freshness. The Rail route would help farmers transport their produce in 36 hours. The train will be organised in less than a week.

APMIP project director Subba Rayudu Horticulture deputy director Padmalatha and assistant directors Satish, Chandrasekhar and Feroze Khan were also present.