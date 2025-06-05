Live
- Elon Musk Learns Trump’s Loyalty Comes at a Price
- Zeenat Aman calls herself ‘an awful archivist’
- Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action
- Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Centre of Excellence for AI in healthcare
- Start over day: Embracing restart with hope and purpose
- Bengaluru Metro Sets New Ridership Record Amid RCB Victory Celebrations
- Today is World Environment Day: How students can lead the environmental movement
- Top courses to build a career in solar energy
- Markets in green after 3-day decline
Anantapur: Prizes given away to Rangoli winners
Anantapur: On the occasion of completion of one-year of good governance, various competitions were held in ASR Colony of Narayanapuram panchayat on...
Anantapur: On the occasion of completion of one-year of good governance, various competitions were held in ASR Colony of Narayanapuram panchayat on Wednesday, informed Jana Sena Party district president and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun.
Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, chief guest, gave away prizes to the winners. In Rangavalli competition, cash award of Rs 10,000 was given to first prize winner Sridevi, Rs 8,000 to second winner, Rs 5,000 to third winner Bhavishya, Rs 3,000 to fourth winner Srividya, Rs 2,000 to fifth winner Manisha and consolation prizes were given to 101 women participants.
TC Varun said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are working with the aim to provide stable governance and comprehensive development to the State people.
Party city president P Baburao, Rayalaseema regional women coordinator P Srilatha, district vice-presidents Jayaram Reddy, Anke Easwaraiah and leaders participated in the programme.