Anantapur: Prizes given away to Rangoli winners

Anantapur: On the occasion of completion of one-year of good governance, various competitions were held in ASR Colony of Narayanapuram panchayat on Wednesday, informed Jana Sena Party district president and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun.

Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, chief guest, gave away prizes to the winners. In Rangavalli competition, cash award of Rs 10,000 was given to first prize winner Sridevi, Rs 8,000 to second winner, Rs 5,000 to third winner Bhavishya, Rs 3,000 to fourth winner Srividya, Rs 2,000 to fifth winner Manisha and consolation prizes were given to 101 women participants.

TC Varun said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are working with the aim to provide stable governance and comprehensive development to the State people.

Party city president P Baburao, Rayalaseema regional women coordinator P Srilatha, district vice-presidents Jayaram Reddy, Anke Easwaraiah and leaders participated in the programme.