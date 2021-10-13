Anantapur: Promote welfare schemes, village secretariat staff told

Anantapur: District Collector S Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked the village secretariat staff to popularise government schemes and also display the lists of eligible and ineligible candidates for different welfare schemes.

Addressing the secretariat at Yatakallu and Ayyagarlapalle villages in Settur mandal in Kalyandurgam constituency here on Tuesday, Nagalakshmi said that all employees should take biometric attendance every day before going for field work. Even village volunteer is required to take biometric attendance thrice a week. She called upon the staff to ensure that all eligible people benefit from the welfare schemes. She asked volunteers to take care of pregnant women and children and their health and refer critical cases to better hospitals.

The Collector asked agriculture personnel to prepare a list of crops damaged by rains or by inadequate rains. She said the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village secretariat buildings apart from bulk milk cooling units and digital library buildings should be completed in time.

RDO Nishanth Reddy, MPDO Venkatnaidu, tahsildhar Sankaraiah, sarpanch Maranna and others were present.