Anantapur, Puttaparthi abuzz with advance campaigns

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: TDP leaders, after their party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu reportedly promising them of their renomination for 2024 Assembly elections, are politically hyperactive, busy in door-to-door visits and mass contact programmes in their constituencies. Their aim is to complete the first leg of their people connecting programme, even before the party announces the official list of candidates for the 2024 polls.

The demand is mostly for party tickets for Assembly constituencies.

Former Minister Paritala Sunitha is in the forefront of the advance campaign by organising village and mandal-wise public meetings and meeting party workers and multi-level party leaders. Being confident of her renomination, she is engaged in hectic meetings and formulating strategies in Raptadu constituency.

Another such guaranteed ticket without any challengers is Uravakonda constituency of Payyavula Keshav. Keshav's brother Sreenivas, fondly called as Seena, does all the preparatory work. For people, Keshav and Seena are synonymous and Seena always works as a fore-runner for Keshav. Payyavula Keshav also systematically reaching out to people. His biggest advantage for every Assembly election is that Keshav's candidature is always a foregone conclusion and his candidature is always guaranteed for renomination.

Another guaranteed renomination is Palle Raghunath Reddy from Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district. He will also renominated from Puttaparthi and is engaged in people connect programme.

Similarly, Nandamuri Balakrishna from Hindupur is also guaranteed for renomination unless he decides not to contest.

There is no clarity regarding Anantapur constituency, where ex-MLA Prabhakar Choudhury is more likely to be renominated. In the context of TDP-JSP-CPI alliance, talk is that Anantapur may be left for friendly parties, either JSP or CPI. In that case, TDP may not be able to field Prabhakar Choudhury.