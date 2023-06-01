Anantapur: Regional cluster group meeting of varsities held at JNTUA

Anantapur: The 5th meeting of Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on July 1 and 2. In this connection, a preparatory meeting by Anantapur Regional Cluster Group was held in virtual/physical modes at VC’s Conference Hall, JNT University Anantapur.

Prof M Vijaya Kumar, Rector, JNTUA requested all the members of the Regional Cluster Group to send in the details of the programmes conducted in their respective universities as discussed in the earlier APHEPB meeting. Prof M Rama Krishna Reddy, VC SKU agreed to extend all the cooperation needed under ATAL Incubation Centre, SKU for the proposed Entrepreneurship & Innovation Workshop to be conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) in this region.

Prof G Ranga Janardhana, VC JNTUA, appealed to all the participating Vice Chancellors and Registrars of the Regional Cluster Group to conduct as many programmes as possible in collaboration with APHEPB for the benefit of the region. He also said that collaborative research between the constituents of the Regional Cluster Group should be emphasised.

Prof G Rangajanardhana, VC JNTUA, Prof M Vijaya Kumar, Rector JNTUA, Prof A Ananda Rao, VC RU, Prof Sundaranand, Registrar, RU, Prof SA Kori, VC APCU, Prof DVR Saigopal, Cluster University, Anantapur, Prof Fazul Rahman, VC Urdu University, Kurnool, Prof Sai Giridhar, SSIHL, SSS University and Prof Somayazulu, IIITDM, Kurnool participated in the meeting.