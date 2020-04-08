Anantapur: Rural Development Trust donates 3 crore for fight against Coronavirus

Anantapur: Rural Development Trust, founded by Vincent Ferror and his wife Anne Ferror has donated Rs 3 crores for the cause of COVID- 19 victims treatment and logistics equipment of the specialised COVID 19 hospitals and isolation centres management.

Of the Rs.3 crores, Rs.1 crore is for the Collector's COVID 19 bank account and the remaining Rs 2 crores for the equipment, infrastructure and management of hospitals and isolation centres. Rural Development Trust (RDT) had made a mark on the district by their multiple humane interventions and also penetrated into every dark sphere of human life through their multiple programmes and schemes that changed the economic and social landscape of the district.

The people of the district who greeted the young Ferror couple 'Ferror Go Back' in 1968 are now being revered and worshipped for their love for the poverty-stricken people of district beyond religious and caste barriers. After the demise of Vincent Ferror, his widow Anne Ferror and son Manchu Ferror are continuing the legacy of a Spanish National who loved India and Anantapur.