Pixel Update Glitch Disrupts Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for Many Users

Google’s latest software update for Pixel smartphones is drawing criticism from users who say it has created more problems than it solved. The January 2026 update, rolled out with important security improvements, appears to have triggered widespread Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues across multiple Pixel devices.

According to numerous complaints shared on Reddit and Google’s official forums, many users began noticing problems soon after installing the update. Instead of smoother performance, they found their devices struggling with basic wireless functions that most people rely on daily.

Several users report that their phones refuse to connect to Wi-Fi networks or randomly drop connections. Others say Bluetooth simply won’t turn on or fails to pair with accessories like earbuds, smartwatches, and car systems. For many, these issues didn’t appear immediately after the installation but surfaced gradually, making it harder to pinpoint the exact cause at first.

The problem doesn’t seem limited to just one model. While the newer Pixel 10 lineup has been hit, reports also mention older devices such as the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 facing similar troubles. This suggests the bug could be linked to the software patch rather than specific hardware.

Frustrated users have tried nearly every standard troubleshooting method. The classic reboot hasn’t helped. Network resets have made no difference. Some even went as far as performing full factory resets, hoping to restore normal functionality. Unfortunately, for many, nothing has worked so far.

The situation is particularly disappointing because the update was meant to strengthen device security. Instead, it has left some users unable to depend on essential features like internet access and wireless connectivity, which are crucial for both work and everyday use.

Despite the growing number of complaints, Google has not yet issued an official statement acknowledging the issue or confirming whether a fix is underway. Users are now waiting for the company to respond, likely hoping for a quick patch or follow-up update to address the bugs.

Meanwhile, attention is also shifting to Google’s upcoming hardware plans. The Pixel 10a launch is around the corner and a new tip suggests the company could bring its mid-range device a lot earlier than last year. The Pixel 10a leaks have been reported over the last few months and now we are getting the Pixel 10a launch timeline which is not far away from now.

However, expectations around the a-series remain cautious. Recent models have delivered only incremental improvements, and the Pixel 9a already blurred the value gap between mid-range and flagship offerings. If leaks are accurate, the Pixel 10a may follow the same approach, offering modest upgrades rather than major changes.

For now, affected users can only wait for Google to step in with a solution, as connectivity issues continue to disrupt the everyday Pixel experience.