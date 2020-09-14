Anantapur: Rural Development Trust's livelihoods project to benefit 3,000 families

Anantapur: Rural Development Trust A F Ecology Centre has launched the additional livelihoods project aimed at benefiting 3,000 families by investing Rs 10 crore, out of which Rs 2 crore was donated by wife of Sathya Nadendla, CEO of Microsoft. The project was tailored particularly to suit the livelihood requirements of dryland farmers and farm labourers families.

Participating in the launch of the project as the chief guest, district collector Gandham Chandrudu hailed the additional livelihoods project as innovative programme for the farm labourers families. He also had a word of praise for the partnership of Sathya Nadendla and family in the project.

The project gives financial assistance for a period of 18 months to the women to strengthen their livelihoods schemes. The project was formulated by RDT by pooling in savings fund of Rs 8 crore and Rs 2 crore donation by Sathya Nadendla and his wife. The collector observed that it was heartening to know that the livelihoods project is under implementation for over two decades.

RDT Ecology Centre director Malla Reddy spoke on the occasion. Cheques were distributed to women on the occasion for financial assistance to their livelihood activities.