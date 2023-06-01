Anantapur: Sandarbham emerging as voice of voiceless

Anantapur: ‘Sandarbham,’ a weekly platform being moderated by noted people’s activist and ex-MLC Dr Geyanand, picks up topics voiced by majority of members and throws open the platform for a meaningful debate on burning topics of week and on issues that needed urgent attention.

The members of ‘Sandarbham’ include civil society activists, resource persons, writers, journalists, intellectuals, educationists, people of different political shades, retired government officials, doctors, irrigation engineers and people sympathetic to different causes. It is a conglomerate of people, who represent the voices of the voiceless and the heartbeat of exploited sections of society.

The topic discussed on Wednesday was on the Karnataka victory of a unified fight by people’s organisations and civil society members. The meeting also discussed on the precarious socio-economic conditions of weavers’ community and the danger of the eclipse of ‘hand loom’ from weavers’ homes.