Anantapur: Sanjeevini Band plays good Samaritan by burying abandoned dead bodies

Anantapur: One of the tragedies of covid-19 is the social stigma associated with the virus and the inhuman treatment meted out to the dead bodies. Though the doctors are trying to allay fears and apprehensions, the people are still harbouring fears of spread of virus through the dead bodies. Even a natural death also is being associated with corona virus and the dead body is being boycotted by not only outsiders but also by their own family members.



Under such circumstances, one band of youth representing ' Sanjeevini Helping Hands' are performing the daring feat of burying the Covid dead bodies and even the bodies abandoned by relatives out of suspicion of the body carrying the virus. Members of the band, headed by Ramana Reddy, shedding all inhibitions fears and suspicions, are coming forward to do the job of burying abandoned dead bodird. The band of youth have recently buried covid dead bodies deserted by their family members.

The city police have taken the help of the service minded youth who have a track record of burying dead babies abandoned by unwedded mothers. The Sanjeevini Band of 10 are the most sought after youth who will be ready to come if a call is given at the time of distress. Deserted corona dead who are abandoned by family members at the government hospitals are given decent burial by the Sanjeevini Band. Ramana offers to burry corona dead bodies and asks people to contact 9440476651 or 8639344373 for burial assistance.

"Though necessary preventive measures are taken, the inmates near the grave yards and villages are denying the dignified burial to the deceased. Though the government is taking necessary steps for keeping the body in a coffin after sanitisation and transport the coffin or the body bag to the graveyard, people due to their own fears are denying fair treatment to the departed souls," says Dr.Suresh of Praja Science Vedika.