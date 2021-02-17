Anantapur: Sathya Sai Trust staff quarters inaugurated

Anantapur: Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has built houses for committed workers of the Sathya Sai Order who had been serving the Trust and people for three decades.

The Trust had taken up the project of building these staff quarters at the cost of about Rs 70 lakh. Each family has been given an individual home of 450 sq ft that consists of a hall, a bedroom and a kitchen with separate bathrooms. The project was completed within five months.

The staff quarters was inaugurated by the Managing Trustee, RJ Rathnakar, the Vice-Chancellor of SSSIHL, Dr CB Sanjeevi, along with the Director of the Anantapur campus Rajeshwari Patel in the presence of Sai Giridhar (Registrar, SSSIHL). Sanjay Sahani (Controller of Examinations, SSSIHL), Rameshwar Prusty (Chief Engineer, SSSCT) and Sundar Swaminathan (Director, SSSMC) were present.