Anantapur second in providing work to rural labour

Anantapur: The district once again made history by occupying second place in the State in providing 100 days of work to rural labour under the NREGS programme in the financial year 2020-21. The district provided 100 days work to nearly 1.12 lakh families. In 2018-19 fiscal the district gave 100 days of work to 1,00,598 families while in the just concluded year, the district provided work to 1,11,476 families beating its earlier records.

In the 14-year NREGS history,, Vizianagaram district crossed the 1 lakh NREGS families record six times, Visakhapatnam three times, Anantapur district twice, Srikakulam twice and Prakasam once.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told The Hans India that he was happy to provide work to more than 1 lakh families of the rural labour in the district during the worst Covid-19 period. He said that it had given him immense satisfaction as the head of the district to come to the rescue of the migrated labourers who returned to their native places in the district during the period of the pandemic. When the NREGS programme was launched first in 2006-07 by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the scheme provided work to 13,773 families and after a decade later, today the scheme graduated into providing work for 1.12 lakh families which means a giant leap from 13,000 families to 1.12 lakh families. He complimented the DWAMA officers and employees responsible for achieving the major feat. DWAMA project director Venugopala Reddy stated that what looked like an impossible feat was made possible by the high level of motivation and inspiration given by Collector Gandham Chandrudu. The Collector constantly monitored the scheme implementation by keeping up the pressure to achieve the mega feat. The scheme stood by the rural labour both during the crisis period and in ordinary times too.