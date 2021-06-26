Anantapur: Take measures to expand industrial base, officials told

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has called upon the industry officials to take steps for expansion of industrial base in the district by processing the setting up of new industries on a fast track basis.

Addressing an industries review meeting with top officials of DIC, APIIC, Pollution Control Board and Inspector of factories etc here on Friday, Collector Nagalakshmi said that the officials should address the grievances of new entreprenuers and of those already running industrial units and going for expansion, besides addressing problems being faced by industrial workers.

Officials should also take steps in releasing incentives and subsidies promised by the government that are due to stakeholders. She asked APIIC officials to apply their mind on land acquisition that is crucial for setting up new industries and industrial projects.

The District Collector called upon the departmental officials to bring to her notice of any problem that is beyond them to address. She directed them to hold district industries promotion meetings in time and contribute to industrialisation of the district.

She also asked pollution control board officials to check air quality and pollution levels in the atmosphere and also monitor water quality and prevent water pollution.

Nagalakshmi also enquired about MSME's Single desk policy, Large and heavy industries new projects, PMEGP programme and industries restart programme.

The officials also apprised the Collector of the implementation of several Industrial Acts including Child Labour Act and Environment Protection Act and their implementation.