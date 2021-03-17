Anantapur : TDP leaders in shock over the decimation of party

Anantapur : Top TDP leaders were shocked over the decimation of the party in civic body elections.

During private interactions with party leaders, the activists are making an introspection of where things went wrong and why they could not change the fortune of the party even two years after their ignominious debacle in 2019 Assembly elections.

Ex-MLA and urban constituency in-charge of TDP Prabhakar Choudhry told The Hans India that he is at a loss to understand why what happens normally after 2 years of rule by a party including decline in popularity has not occurred. On the other hand, the party seemed to have emerged deep-rooted and stronger. For any party its popularity will experience a downward slide after two years of governance.

The TDP ruled Anantapur Municipal Corporation from 2014 to 2019 and it expected a repeat of its performance or win considerable number of seats but its total rout is baffling not only in AMC but also in Dharmavaram where there is nill representation.

In Gooty and Guntakal it had to be content with just one seat. Nowhere in all the 10 municipalities has it secured double digit wards.

In Hindupur, the TDP's bastion it managed to win just 6 seats and YSRCP secured more than three fourths majority. What is worrying TDP party bigwigs is that YSRCP graph instead of dipping is going up.

Political observers and analysts actually predicted that the YSRCP will do well in panchayat polls and TDP in municipal elections but the outcome of civic poll results flabberghasted all concerned.

A noted YSRCP MLA stated that the results surprised even party leaders expectations and the magnitude if victory was unexpected. TDP leaders in private are attributing the astounding results to the success of welfare schemes even in urban areas.

Besides lack of coordinated campaign, accepting defeat even before the battle and lack of fighting spirit is the cause for such a worst performance, say a section of TDP leaders. They say that only JC Brothers in Tadipatri fought with vengeance and reaped the harvest.

The TDP is yet to officially take stock of the election results. Never before has the party been demoralised as now and the scale of defeat is unprecedented.