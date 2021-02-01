Anantapur: Technical glitches hit Mee Seva centres

Anantapur: Online transactions have been hit hard due to server issues in Mee Seva across the state despite causing severe hardship to people and revenue loss to state exchequer in these testing times, according to Residential Welfare Association secretary V Sreenath and treasurer B Nagendra Prasad. In a press release, they said

the visitors are being greeted with 'Server down, come tomorrow' boards from the officials every day. They said the server down issue was not new as the technology has so advanced today. People are made to suffer because of the apathy of officials and the government. Barring a few, the offices are manned by outsourced employees and they have failed to discharge duties, they said. Adding further trouble, maintenance of systems including ensuring their connectivity to main server for registration of firms, societies in Mee Seva offices are also affected as software engineers appointed by a private agency in these offices are learnt to be avoiding work as they not been paid wages for the last 10 months.

Srenath and Nagendra maintained that a technical glitch in the main server has been causing huge losses to state exchequer as registration of societies are being overly delayed for the past 10 to 15 days in the department of registration.

Though a property document is supposed to be registered in an hour or so at the office of the sub-registrar, it is taking up to several days. They appealed to government to upgrade facilities by providing sophisticated equipment and proper training to staff at Mee Seva centres.