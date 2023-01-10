Anantapur to generate 5,000 mw non-conventional energy

Anantapur: Non-conventional Energy department is reviewing three major upcoming solar and wind power projects in the district. With these projects, the total non-conventional power production will goes up to 5,000 mw. Efforts are being made to fast track three major solar and wind power projects and ensure their early completion.

AP Genco's major solar power project at Talaricheruvu village in Kadiri mandal, is progressing on a fast pace and is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Another 1,500 megawatts of power will be produced by all the three projects combined. The undivided district's contribution to power production will come to more than 5,000 megawatts of solar and wind power.

Land acquisition for 200 MW wind cum-solar-hybrid power project had been completed, according to National Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) district manager Kodandarama Murthy.

The project progressing in Ramagiri town in the district will be spread in the sprawling 1,000-acre land located in Ramagiri and Kanaganipalle mandals. Already 750-acre had been acquired in Ramagiri and another 250-acre in Kanaganapalle. The World Bank aided wind-cum-solar power hybrid power project costs Rs 1,400 crores and is being implemented by National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) and the SECI. The unique project is another feather in the cap of Ramagiri town which had hosted several wind and solar power projects. The power project is likely to be completed in early 2023. NREDCAP district manager Kodandarama Murthy told The Hans India that a 35 km line from Ramagiri to Hindupur will also be laid to supply power to National Power Grid. The uniqueness of the project is that the project will have 40 megawatt hour storage capacity while the total power production is 200 MW. The project promoters have already submitted environmental impact assessment.