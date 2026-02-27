Zero-duty imports, fibre crunch threaten India’s green paper sector: IPPTA

India’s paper industry, which is playing a crucial role in the country’s transition toward sustainable and plastic-free packaging, is facing serious challenges due to zero-duty imports and a severe shortage of domestic fibre, industry leaders warned on Thursday. They urged the government to take urgent policy measures to safeguard domestic manufacturers and ensure the sector’s long-term sustainability.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the IPPTA AGM and Seminar on Thursday in city Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association (IPPTA) President Pavan Khaitan said the sector is under mounting pressure despite leading the shift toward environmentally responsible production.

“The Indian paper sector is at a critical crossroads. While we are driving the nation’s transition to sustainable, plastic-free packaging, our domestic manufacturing base is under severe threat,” Khaitan said.

He pointed to the sharp increase in paper and paperboard imports, particularly from China and ASEAN countries, which are entering the Indian market at zero or minimal import duty. According to him, this trend is creating unfair competition for domestic manufacturers who are investing heavily in green technologies and sustainability upgrades.