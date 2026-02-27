  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

JD(S) to hold silver jubilee Janata Convention

  • Created On:  27 Feb 2026 2:22 PM IST
JD(S) to hold silver jubilee Janata Convention
X

Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to attend function

The Janata Dal (Secular) is set to organise a major Janata Convention in Vijayapura on Friday as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, with several senior leaders including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expected to participate.

The convention, aimed at strengthening the party’s base in the Kittur Karnataka region, will be held near the Sindagi bypass on the outskirts of Vijayapura city. Party leaders said the event is part of JD(S)’ broader efforts to revive its organisational structure and mobilise cadre ahead of upcoming political challenges.

According to party sources, Deve Gowda will arrive in Vijayapura from Bengaluru by helicopter on Friday and will address party workers and supporters. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy will also be present, along with several senior state and district-level leaders. JD(S) leaders expect a large turnout from various districts in the Kittur Karnataka region, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag. The party is making extensive arrangements to ensure participation of thousands of workers and supporters. The silver jubilee convention is seen as an important political event for the regional party, which is working to consolidate its support base after facing setbacks in recent elections.

Tags

Janata Dal (Secular)H D Deve GowdaH D KumaraswamyNikhil KumaraswamyVijayapura Convention
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

J&K Students Association seeks Andhra CM's intervention in alleged harassment of Kashmiri students

J&K Students Association seeks Andhra CMs intervention in alleged harassment of Kashmiri students

National News

More
Share it
X