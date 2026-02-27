JD(S) to hold silver jubilee Janata Convention

The Janata Dal (Secular) is set to organise a major Janata Convention in Vijayapura on Friday as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, with several senior leaders including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expected to participate.

The convention, aimed at strengthening the party’s base in the Kittur Karnataka region, will be held near the Sindagi bypass on the outskirts of Vijayapura city. Party leaders said the event is part of JD(S)’ broader efforts to revive its organisational structure and mobilise cadre ahead of upcoming political challenges.

According to party sources, Deve Gowda will arrive in Vijayapura from Bengaluru by helicopter on Friday and will address party workers and supporters. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy will also be present, along with several senior state and district-level leaders. JD(S) leaders expect a large turnout from various districts in the Kittur Karnataka region, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag. The party is making extensive arrangements to ensure participation of thousands of workers and supporters. The silver jubilee convention is seen as an important political event for the regional party, which is working to consolidate its support base after facing setbacks in recent elections.