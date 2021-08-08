Anantapur: Two temporary Covid hospitals wound up in two months

Anantapur: A colossal waste of Rs 3.53 crore spent to construct two temporary hospitals with German hanger technology by the state government, has been dismantled in just one-and-half months without serving the purpose.

How can a Covid hospital established to treat Covid patients can be winded up so easily at a time when the talk of third wave is making rounds.

The two hospitals were set up on the premises of government super specialty hospital and the other near Arjas Steels company in Tadipatri town.

The hospitals had 30 ventilators, 180 oxygen beds, 140 ICU beds and 300 ordinary beds. The contractor, who established the temporary hospitals, wound up the hospitals on Saturday by dismantling the structures as the two-month contract period expired.

The general public are shocked at the way the government is wasting taxpayers' money. Several members of the people's organisations felt that the Rs 3.5 crore would have been invested on boosting infrastructure in the government hospital. In the event of the advent of Covid third wave, will the government repeat the feat of building temporary hospitals, ask the medical observers.

The two temporary hospitals construction was completed just before Gandham Chandrudu was transferred from here and hardly the hospital was used for the Covid patients and now, the hospitals down its shutters without accomplishing its objectives.