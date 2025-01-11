Anantha Lakshmi Int’l School celebrates Sankranti

Anantapur: Anantha Lakshmi International School in Itukalapalli, Anantapur, has celebrated Sankranti festivital on Friday. Chairman Anantha Ramudu and Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu graced the occasion as chief guests and lit the lamp to mark the beginning of the programme. Chairman Anantha Ramudu spoke about the significance of Sankranti festival, saying that it’s a celebration of Telugu culture and tradition. Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu highlighted the importance of preserving our cultural heritage.

The event featured traditional performances, including kids’ fancy dress, folk music, Gangireddulu, Sita Rama Kalyanam, Kolaatam dance and others. Students released colourful kites into the sky.

Later, Chairman Anantha Ramudu and his wife blessed the students by performing traditional Bhogi Pallu ritual. School CAO Narasimha Rao, teachers, students, parents and others participated in the programme.