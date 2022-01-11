Ananthalakshmi Engg College hosts Triathlon competitions

Anantapur: Jabilli Children's Hospital Dr M N J Shushma said that Rangoli plays a very important role in the Indian tradition. Participating as chief guest in the Rangoli competitions organised as part of Sankranti celebrations at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, she said Sankranthi will help the students to understand the festival, traditions and enhance creativity among students. Dr Ananthalakshmi was the chief guest at the event. Dr Sushma selected the best mugs.

Speaking on the occasion, College Chairman M Anantha Ramudu said that competitions play an important role among the students and enhance the performance of students. Director of Skill Development Dr M Surendra Naidu said that Mughals have a special place in India and it is considered as a traditional art. During the Sankranti festival, Rangoli competitions are organised in the college every year in a festive atmosphere. Congratulations to the students who participated in the triathlon competitions. The first, second and third cash prizes and incentive prizes were awarded to the students who excelled in the programme.

College Chairman M Anantha Ramudu, Lakshmidevi, College Vice Chairman M Ramesh Naidu, Principal Dr V Murthy Rao Bhokale, Director of Skill Development Dr M Surendra Naidu, Women Cell Coordinator Madhavi, Ananthalakshmi Educational Society directors, college cultural committee, educators and students participated.