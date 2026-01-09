Where bhava met rasa: A grand celebration of classical dance

‘BhavRasa Natyotsavam – Season 1’ was held with great grandeur under the auspices of Madalasa – Space for Divine Art. The event took place recently, at the Phoenix Arena in Hyderabad and featured the classical dance forms ‘Bharatanatyam’ and ‘Mohiniyattam’, performed by renowned artists.

The programme showcased Vidwan Manju V. Nair from Kerala performing ‘Bharatanatyam’, Vidwan Swapna Rajendrakumar from Bengaluru presenting ‘Mohiniyattam’, and Vidwan Soujanya Srinivas from Hyderabad performing ‘Bharatanatyam’. The three distinguished artists mesmerised the audience with their extraordinary talent and expressive artistry.

The event was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Shri Suresh Chukkapalli, Emeritus Chairman of the Phoenix Group. The evening commenced on an auspicious note with Soujanya Srinivas presenting a ‘Bharatanatyam’ invocation to the Ganesha kriti “Sri Vighnarajam Bhaje”, composed by Oothukadu Venkata Subbayar in Raga Gambhiranattai.

Subsequently, the dancers took the stage one after another, presenting compositions that embodied the spirit of the ‘Nataraja’ dance tradition. The ‘Mohiniyattam’ Varnam, composed by Sri Thrissur Mohan Kumar in Raga Saramati, was beautifully rendered by Swapna Rajendrakumar. This was followed by Soujanya Srinivas performing a ‘Bharatanatyam’ piece to the “Ardhanarishwara Stotram”, composed by Sri Adi Shankaracharya in a Raga Malika. Manju V. Nair also delivered an evocative ‘Bharatanatyam’ performance set to a Raga Malika.

Manju V. Nair further captivated the audience with a ‘Bharatanatyam’ presentation of an Ashtapadi composed in Madhyam Raga of Simhendra. Soujanya Srinivas gave a delightful performance interpreting the works of Saint Thyagaraja, composed in Raga. Manju Nair then enthralled the audience with an ‘Anjaneya Kirtana’ composed in Shuddhasaranga Raga.

The evening concluded with Swapna Rajendrakumar presenting a graceful ‘Mohiniyattam’ Tillana set to Bhupala Raga. The two-hour-long programme, enriched with spectacular performances, truly reflected the splendour, depth, and timeless beauty of Indian classical dance.