Communism, Marxism will remain timeless

Vijayawada: Speaker sat the 36thVijayawada Book Festival expressed the view that Communism and Marxism are enduring ideologies and will remain relevant regardless of changing global conditions. These views were shared during the third session held on the seventh day of the festival on Thursday.

The session witnessed the release of several books published by Visalandhra Publishing House. The programme was presided over by Gaddam Koteswara Rao, Editor, Visalandhra Publishing House. The books unveiled included “Shatavasantala Aruna Patham” authored by RV Rama Rao, “Manava Charitra Ekkada Prarambhinchindi?” and “Science-ku Desamlo Gaddu Kalam” written by Dr Devaraju Maharaju, and “Karl Marx Jeevita Sangraham” authored by Nikolai Ivanov.

Introducing “Shatavasantala Aruna Patham”, P Harinatha Reddy, General Manager, Visalandhra Vignana Samithi, said the book provides a comprehensive answer to the question of what Communists have contributed to the nation.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Manohar Naidu, Deputy General Manager, Visalandhra Publishing House.