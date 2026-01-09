Vaani Kapoor is ‘back on pace’ with an intense workout session

As we enter a new year, actress Vaani Kapoor has decided to get back to her fitness regime with an intense workout session.

The ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of her latest session at the gym, for which Vaani decided to wear an orange crop top paired with black trousers and her hair tied in a ponytail.

During her workout, Vaani was seen using all types of weights to strengthen various parts of her toned physique, such as legs, arms and core. We could also see the ‘Mandala Murders’ actress performing some floor exercises during her time at the gym.

Dropping the inspiring video on social media, Vaani simply wrote the caption, “back on pace”, along with a tick mark emoji. Talking about her work commitments, Vaani was recently seen in singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon’s latest track “Aadat”.

Talking about working with Honey Singh and AP Dhillon for the song, Vaani shared that she was instantly drawn to the vibe and energy of the track.

“I was instantly drawn to its vibe and energy. I have always enjoyed the music of Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon, and seeing the two of them collaborate on a track felt exciting in itself,” she shared.

Shedding light on her first experience of being part of a music video, she went on to add, “With Bhushan Kumar sir backing the song, the vision felt clear and creatively strong. This is my first time featuring in a music video with two brilliant artists, and the fun, stylish nature of the track made it an easy yes for me.”

“I really enjoyed shooting the song and wish Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon all the best. I hope audiences enjoy Aadat; it’s catchy, groovy, and very today,” Vaani concluded.