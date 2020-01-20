Andhra Capital row: Amaravati JAC calls for bandh on Tuesday against three capitals

The Amaravati farmers JAC who gave an Assembly seige call on Monday have held day-long agitations in the capital regions. The farmers and women were injured in the police laathi charge while they tried to enter into the Assembly premises in protest to the proposal of shifting the secretariat to Visakhapatnam. In this backdrop, the Amaravati JAC has given a Bandh call in capital villages on Tuesday against the approval of three capitals.

However, the police have imposed section 144 and police act 30 and warned of stringent action against the law violates. The police have deployed heavily in the Amaravati region.

On the other hand, the government has introduced the decentralization and CRDA repeal bill in the assembly and the legislatures are discussing on the bills. It is reported that the government would pass the bills in the house after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses the house.