Andhra Capital Row: Cabinet meeting Chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy begins in Amaravati

Ahead of Assembly session to begin in a short while, the cabinet meeting has started. The ministers along with chief secretary Neelam Sawhney have attended the meeting. The cabinet is likely to approve the bills Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Act 2020 and CRDA amendment Act 2020.

Earlier, following the call given by Amaravati JAC for Chalo Assembly, the farmers and opposition parties in the likes of TDP, CPI and Jana Sena have turned up in massive numbers. In the wake of the opposition rally and farmers agitations, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived the secretariat with tight security. The police have imposed section 144 and police act 30 in and around the secretariat and assembly premises.

On the other hand, the police have deployed huge forces, and house arrested the TDP leaders. At the same time, the agitating farmers were also taken into custody.

According to the A.P Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions act, the Government will ensure the holistic development of all parts of the state. For that purpose, various government departments, branches and systems will be set up in different areas across the state. Also, the state will be classified into three zones with an establishment of boards to oversee those three zones. Each board consists of 9 members on that board with Chief Minister as the Chairman. They will be accompanied by the Vice-Chairman, an MP, two MLAs and four members nominated by the state government. These zones are active to develop those regions comprehensively.

While the CRDA amendment bill is to abolish the CRDA act 2014 introduced by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, however, the Government will bring a new Urban Development authority comprising Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tenali and will be named as VGMTUDA. However, the Government is said to be transferring all the contracts, works and others from CRDA to VGMTUDA.