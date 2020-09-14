Andhra girl dies after felling in waterfall in America

In a tragic incident, a Telugu girl has reportedly died in America while taking a selfie. Going into detail, Polavarapu Lakshmana Rao and Aruna from Gudlavalleru of Krishna district have two daughters. The second daughter Kamala Gudlavalleru completed engineering and went to America for higher studies. She has completed MS and had been doing a job and has been residing in Columbia. Meanwhile, on Saturday he went to a relative's house and stopped near a waterfall near Atlanta and accidentally fell into a waterfall while taking a selfie and died

Auxiliary crews pulled out the dead body near the waterfall. The news of Kamala's death was conveyed to the family members through telephone where their parents left in grief after hearing the death of their daughter. The parents have expressed concern over the death of their daughter and asked to help in evicting her body home. While efforts are being made to bring Kamala's dead body to India with the help of Telugu communities there.

