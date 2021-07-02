Andhra Girl Sirisha Bandla to fly into space On Virgin Galactic spacecraft

Sirisha Bandla of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh possesses a rare feat as Richard Branson‌ is preparing to launch a rocket into space by a special spacecraft, the Virgin Galactic Unity. She joins the club after Kalpana Chawla and Indian-American Sunita Williams enter into space. Also, they the first Telugu girl to achieve this feat and the second Indian woman.

Virgin Galactic, a leading American private space agency, will launch the spacecraft into the sky. It will have five passengers, including Sir Richard Branson, head of the company. Among them, the vice president of the company, Telugu girl Sirisha also got a place. The company announced that the Unity 22 test flight with six others on board the 'Virgin Galactic' spacecraft with Branson will depart from New Mexico on Thursday evening, July 11.





Join us July 11th for our first fully crewed rocket powered test flight, and the beginning of a new space age.

The countdown begins. #Unity22

@RichardBranson pic.twitter.com/ZL9xbCeWQX — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 1, 2021

Virgin Galactic 'The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States last week obtained approvals for space travel. About 600 people have already registered their names to go into space on this rocket. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, meanwhile, is set to enter the Virgin Galactic field earlier this month (July 20) to compete in the space tour.

Sirisha joined Virgin Galactic in 2015 as Public Affairs Manager. Since then she has operated in Washington for the Virgin Orbit and has risen to a number of high ranks. A graduate of Purdue University, Shirisha holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Georgetown University.