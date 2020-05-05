Andhra government decides to distribute residential lands to poor on July

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made another crucial decision. He fixed the date to distribute the residential lands for the poor on July 8. YS Jagan held a review meeting with the officials on the issue of the distribution of residential lands. He urged the authorities that he should not hear any complaints regarding the beneficiaries and asserted that the list of beneficiaries be arranged in the village secretaries in the next 15 days. Jagan added that the housing lands be distributed to those who did not vote for YSRCP also.

It is learnt that the Jagan government has been postponing this program from Ugadi due to coronavirus outbreak. CM YS Jagan has announced that the distribution of lands has been delayed to take steps to prevent coronavirus. Earlier, it was announced that the program would be distributed on April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti Day instead of Ugadi. Recently, the date of the distribution of residential lands has been changed.

As many as 43,141 acres of land are being acquired of which 26,976 acres of public land and 16,164 acres of private land were pooled for the scheme. The ministers have already stated that the land to be given on March 25 are titled Jagannanna Colonies.

However, the decision was taken to allow the poor either to construct houses and acquire loans and sell their lands after five years.