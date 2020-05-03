Andhra government makes Intermediate as the minimum qualification for government jobs

The Andhra Pradesh government has made yet another sensational decision of making Intermediate as the minimum qualification for the government job recruitment. Earlier, it was stipulated that 10th class is eligible to get a government job across the country today. However, the government of Andhra Pradesh would soon reveal the full details of the minimum eligibility for the jobs. In addition, several decisions have been made in connection with this year's academic calendar.

Usually, examinations are held in March and April and holidays are announced. The school would reopen again on June 12. But now the situation is completely different amid coronavirus outbreak. In view of the impact of the lockdown extension, the Andhra Pradesh Education Department plans to create an academic calendar starting from August 1 this year to July 31, 2021.

On the other hand, the government is contemplating to conduct SSC exams two weeks after the lockdown is lifted. However, since the lockdown has extended, it is clear to decide the schedule of SSC exams. It remains to be seen when the SSC exams would be held.