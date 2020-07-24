Andhra Govt. places order for Rs.15,000 doses of anti viral drug

Amaravat: In bid to reduce Coronavirus mortality rate Andhra Pradesh Government has placed an order for Anti viral drugs in large quantity and 15, 000 doses are expected by Saturday.



As per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State has given the order to Hetero Pharma which will be supplying over 90,000 doses of Remdesivir anti viral drug by August third week.

Among the Covid cases seven to eight percent will need critical care.

The stock would be sufficient even if the number of positive cases touch two lakh mark.

People in critical care need five to seven doses which cost Rs 35, 000.