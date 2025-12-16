3-day meet on cognitive computing commences

Bhimavaram: Under the aegis of Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society here, the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Vishnu Institute of Technology (VITB), commenced a three-day international conference on Cognitive Computing and Cyber Physical Systems (IC4S–2025) on Monday in hybrid mode.

Principal Dr Mangam Venu highlighted the growing importance of cognitive computing, stating that it plays a vital role in enabling efficient business processes, intelligent financial decision-making, and significant cost savings. Dr Nishu Gupta, Senior Scientist at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd, Oulu, as chief guest lauded Sri Vishnu Educational Society and VITB for successfully organising the IC4S conference for the fourth consecutive time.

Dean (R&D) Dr N Padmavathy outlined the research progress of the institution and highlighted various research initiatives supported by the management. Head of the ECE Department, Dr SMAK Azad, described the hosting of the 6th IC4S conference as a moment of pride and said it provides a strong platform for advanced research in artificial intelligence, smart systems, and cyber–physical applications.

Technical Programme Committee chairman Dr Prakash Pareek informed that over 300 researchers have submitted 110 papers from 95 institutions across six countries.

The conference souvenir was also released. Vice-Principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, Deans, department heads, faculty, researchers, and students attended the event, both in person and online.