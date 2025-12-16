Car crashes into tree in Krishna district, one killed

A tragic incident in Challapally, Krishna District, has left one person dead and three others injured after a car lost control near the local police station.

According to details, Kurella Srinivasa Rao, who operates a local water plant, took to the road in his car on Monday evening. He first collided with a scooter on the police station road, before crashing into three additional pedestrians. In a chaotic sequence of events, it is alleged that he attempted to brake but inadvertently pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to careen out of control.

The car subsequently struck 60-year-old Nandigama Kamalakara Rao, who was standing outside the police station while on his mobile phone. The impact was severe, and Rao, originally from Nagayalanka, tragically lost his life at the scene. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The other victims, Nagamalleshwari and her daughter Jaliniya, were riding a two-wheeler and sustained serious injuries. They were taken to the Challapally Government Hospital and later transferred to Machilipatnam Government Hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical. Radhakrishnan, a passer-by, facilitated their transport to the hospital.

Srinivasa Rao has been detained by local police, and a formal investigation is underway.