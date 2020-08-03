Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had fully focused on women's self-empowerment. As part of this, the state government on Monday signed MoUs with renowned companies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Procter and Gamble in the presence of CM YS Jagan. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "Changes are not possible unless the rural economy, as well as those at the bottom level of the system, are changed, we are trying to change the lives of women and launching YSR Cheyutha program on the 12th of August; we offer handouts to eligible women aged 45–60 years belonging to SC, ST, BC, Minorities and implementing this program on a transparent, satisfactory level."

CM YS Jagan said that the government will provide Rs. 75,000 to the women selected under Cheyutha scheme in four instalments with Rs 18,750 every year. This help should be used to change their lives and employment opportunities to be provided for a steady income. As on August 12, we are giving about Rs 4,500 crore under this trajectory.

"We are implementing YSR‌ Cheyutha in September to support 90 lakh SHGs with a sum of amount Rs 6,700 crore annually. Thus, at the rate of Rs 11,000 crore every year, we are giving Rs 44,000 crore to almost one crore women for the next four years," CM Jagan said. He further said that the assistance should be provided them with a steady income and sustainable employment to change the rural economy and the lives of women making them stand on their feet.

The event was attended by Gambil Senior Manager Joseph Wacky, ITC Divisional CEO Rajinikanth Kai, HUOL GSM Chatla Ramakrishna Reddy, representatives of various companies and concerned government officials.