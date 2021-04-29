Andhra High Court dismisses Dhulipalla Narendra's quash petition in Sangam Diary Case

Andhra Pradesh High Court has given a rude shock to TDP senior leader and former MLA Narendra by dismissing the petition challenging his remand. However, the court accepted the petition filed against the case and sought counter affidavit challenging the case on how Narendra personally benefited. The ACB has been directed to file a counter affidavit on how Narendra personally benefited. The court ACB to file a wit.

It is learnt that ACB officials have arrested chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar for alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy. He was remanded in custody pending his appearance in court. Also, ACB officials have been conducting searches at Sangam Dairy for a week. The AP government has taken a key decision in the case of Guntur District Sangam Dairy and transferred the ownership to Guntur District Dairy Cooperative Society. The AP government has also released GO changing the ownership rights of Sangam Dairy. Sangam Dairy responsibility of day to day operations was handed over to Tenali Sub-Collector.

Meanwhile, the Guntur District Sangam Dairy Directors filed a petition in the High Court challenging the government's takeover of the dairy. Dairy directors have filed a petition against GO 19 issued by the government on Tuesday bringing the dairy under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation. Lawyer on behalf of the petitioners asked the judges to hold an urgent inquiry as the government had ordered the takeover of Sangam Dairy assets and ownership. The petition was not heard on Wednesday.