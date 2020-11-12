Andhra minister Appalaraju narrowly escapes after cow tries to attack him in Ongole

Andhra Pradesh Minister Appalaraju narrowly escaped a major accident on Wednesday after cow tried to attack him. Going into details, the minister who inspected the cattle farm at Chadalawada village in Naguluppalapadu Mandal in Prakasam District has been worshipping the cow. In this sequence, the cow, in panic jumped forward by throwing horns at the minister. The accident was narrowly averted as soon as the security staff restrained the cow.

While the cow throwing the horns, the minister cleverly held himself back immediately. Minister Gunmen and other personnel caught hold of the cow and took it away. Everybody breathed in sigh of relief as no one was injured in the incident.

The minister said the state government was working in good faith to protect the Ongole and Punganuru cows in the state. Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned for the conservation of Punganuru breed cows. "We are launching the Andhra Pradesh Amul project on the 25th of this month," minister said.