Andhra minister Avanthi Srinivas tests positive for coronavirus, remains in home isolation

Andhra Pradesh State Tourism and Culture Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has tested positive for coronavirus. The minister who spoke to media channel has said that he had contacted with coronavirus and had been in isolation. He said he was healthy and no one needed to worry and advised all those who had met him to undergo Coronavirus tests. Meanwhile, the minister's son Venkata Sivasainandish is also undergoing treatment at home isolation as he has also tested positive.

Visakhapatnam leaders have been left in fear after Minister Avanti Srinivas tested positive for coronavirus. Minister Avanti had recently participated in several government programs, hence he contacted with coronavirus and many have met the minister.



Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh seems to be declining over the past few days. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Monday, 61,529 people were tested for coronavirus and 7,956 tested positive which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,75,079. On the other hand, coronavirus deaths have also dropped in the state. The number of deaths, which has been more than 90 every day for the past few weeks, has recently dropped slightly. As part of this, 66 60 people died on Monday due to covid infection. This brings the number of corona deaths across the state to 4,972. As many as 9 people were died of dreadful virus in Chittoor district, seven in Anantapur, five in Kurnool, five in Prakasam, five in Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, four in Kadapa, four in Srikakulam, four in Vizianagaram, four in West Godavari, two in Nellore and two in Guntur respectively.

