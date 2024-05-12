Citizens can now vote without voter IDs, with ECI approved 13 documents

Hyderabad: Citizens can now cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections which is to be held on Monday even if they do not have voter identification cards, as the Election Commission of India approved 13 documents by which the electors can cast their vote, informed Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose.

DEO, Ronald Rose, said, “It is not enough to show the voter slips distributed at the polling centre to verify their identity before voting, the voter must show their voter ID card or if they do not have one, they must show any of the 13 alternative photo identification cards at the polling centres to verify their identity.”

The 13 alternative documents are Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Pass book with photo issued by post office or bank, Health Insurance, Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour, Driving license, PAN card, Smart card issued by RGI, Indian Passport, Pension sanction document with photograph, Central, State Government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies Employment Identity Card with photograph, Certificate of authority issued by MLA, MP, MLC and Disability Identity Card.

The DEO has requested that the voters carry their identity cards and exercise their right to vote during the parliamentary Elections.