After stormy campaign, Stormy winds predicted on Monday in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed Collectors to maintain heightened vigilance regarding reports of stormy winds, rain, and resultant damages across various districts of the state. Several districts, including Adilabad, Medak, and Sangareddy, have reported damage due to rainfall.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of two lives in Medak due to lightning strikes, the Chief Minister pledged support to the bereaved families. He advised farmers not to be concerned about the moisture content of paddy at procurement centres and directed officials to ensure the procurement of wet paddy at these centres.

Furthermore, Revanth Reddy directed Collectors and state-level officials to remain alert in light of the Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall. He emphasized the importance of readiness among officials from relevant departments to undertake relief measures in the event of any adverse situations.