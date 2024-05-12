  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TSRTC sets new milestones for AP polls

TSRTC sets new milestones for AP polls
x
Highlights

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) set a new milestone during the general elections, witnessing a surge in RTC bus usage,...

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) set a new milestone during the general elections, witnessing a surge in RTC bus usage, surpassing Sankranti records with over 10% of passengers opting for RTC buses.

RTC Managing Director VC Sajjannar revealed that from the 9th to the 11th of this month, 1.42 lakh passengers utilised RTC bus services. Among them, 59,800 passengers travelled from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, for which special buses were arranged.

A total of 590 special buses have been deployed to facilitate passengers' journeys to their native places in the neighbouring state. Additionally, 140 services on the Vijayawada route are now available for advance online reservations, offering over 3,000 seats across these buses.

RTC has operated 1,500 special buses from Hyderabad to various districts, originating from locations such as JBS, MGBS, Uppal, LB Nagar, and Aram Ghar. The management has instructed field officials to ensure the timely availability of buses based on passenger traffic.

In light of the upcoming elections, RTC management urges passengers to prioritize safety by choosing RTC buses for their travels to exercise their valuable right to vote in their native places.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X