TSRTC sets new milestones for AP polls

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) set a new milestone during the general elections, witnessing a surge in RTC bus usage, surpassing Sankranti records with over 10% of passengers opting for RTC buses.

RTC Managing Director VC Sajjannar revealed that from the 9th to the 11th of this month, 1.42 lakh passengers utilised RTC bus services. Among them, 59,800 passengers travelled from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, for which special buses were arranged.

A total of 590 special buses have been deployed to facilitate passengers' journeys to their native places in the neighbouring state. Additionally, 140 services on the Vijayawada route are now available for advance online reservations, offering over 3,000 seats across these buses.

RTC has operated 1,500 special buses from Hyderabad to various districts, originating from locations such as JBS, MGBS, Uppal, LB Nagar, and Aram Ghar. The management has instructed field officials to ensure the timely availability of buses based on passenger traffic.

In light of the upcoming elections, RTC management urges passengers to prioritize safety by choosing RTC buses for their travels to exercise their valuable right to vote in their native places.