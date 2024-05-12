Police impose Sec 144, made security arrangements

Tri-police Commissionerate in Hyderabad limits had imposed Section 144 of CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people in Hyderabad district till 6 am on May 14.

The Hyderabad city Police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy articulated pivotal initiatives, underscoring the integration of advanced technology for surveillance. He delineated the implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations.

To create a safe and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic right without any hindrance, all Station House Officers were instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation. Minimum one WPC will be deployed at each polling station.

The commissioner said to avoid untoward incidents at these polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed. The precautionary measures are in addition to deploying a micro observer and live webcasting of polling stations.

The commissioner said a total of 14,000 police personnel including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed. Patrolling vehicles, Blue Colts, and other vehicles will be on the field to respond promptly to Dial 100 calls and address any incidents that may arise,” he added. Flying Squad teams and Static Surveillance teams, along with static pickets, are already operational in the city.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said the Cyberabad Commissionerate which covers seven parliamentary constituencies including two major ones – Malkajgiri and Chevella. Nearly 10,000 police personnel both state and central forces, will be deployed. He had asked all the officers to act in a fair manner and proceed as per law and election protocols while doing their duties.

Rachakonda commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said around 9,000 policemen will be deployed including the Central Armed Police Forces personnel. He directed the police to conduct foot patrolling in the densely populated areas to prevent any gatherings in and around the polling stations.