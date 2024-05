A case has been registered against RS Praveen Kumar in Nagar Kurnool

A case has been registered against BRS MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar in Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency. Police have registered a case against BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad for spreading false propaganda on social media. Members of BRS social media wing and swaero team spread false propaganda against BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad on social media.

They created false paper advertisements that Bharat Prasad was sold for 250 crores and went viral on social media. BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad filed a complaint at Nagarkarnool police station. The police who investigated the matter said that a case has been registered against all six people. Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas said that RS Praveen Kumar and TRS social media Incharge Abhilash Rao have registered a case against SWAERO team members.