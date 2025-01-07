Andhra Paper Mill declares lockout

Rajamahendravaram: The sudden announcement of a lockout by the Andhra Paper Mill in Rajamahendravaram on Monday afternoon has caused a stir in the region.

Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Srinivas, and Battula Balaramkrishna met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati to discuss the paper mill issue, but the management’s drastic action came just one day after the discussions.

For the past five days, workers have been on strike demanding better wage agreements, and public representatives had requested the Chief Minister’s intervention, which was met with a positive response. A committee was even formed to address the issue. Despite this, the paper mill management went for lockout.

Workers have been demanding a raise in their salaries by ₹9,000, as previously promised, but the management has firmly stated that they cannot increase wages beyond ₹3,500. Labour leaders are accusing the management of ignoring union concerns, not conducting elections for the unions, and stalling discussions on wage agreements. They also criticised the management for disregarding the requests of labour department officials and public representatives.

From Monday evening, labour unions have been staging protests outside the paper mill, voicing their dissatisfaction with the management’s actions.