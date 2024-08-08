Andhra Pradesh: 11 gates of Pulichinthala project lifted amid excess water inflow

As the flood flow from the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to the Pulichintala project is ongoing, the irrigation department authorities taking significant measures to manage the situation. Currently, 11 gates are discharging an impressive 2.30 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

As water continues to flow from upstream, the inflow at Pulichintala has reached 2.45 lakh cusecs. In addition, 15,000 cusecs of this water is being redirected for power generation purposes. The remainder is being channeled through the gates to the Prakash Barrage.



The full storage capacity of the Pulichintha reservoir stands at 45.77 TMC, with the current water level recorded at 31.89 TMC. Officials are actively engaged in flood management operations, ensuring that excess water is effectively diverted and controlled. They remain optimistic, stating that the flood relief project is expected to reach full capacity as they closely monitor the water levels and respond to the ongoing flood situation.

