Include Valmiki community in ST list, MP Ambica pleads

Anantapur : Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Juval Oram.

Detailing about his visit, the MP said that they spoke with the Minister about the difficulties faced by STs in Andhra Pradesh and Anantapur district, the need to implement Central schemes and programmes to be implemented in Tribal Welfare Department quickly, to provide funds for their welfare and to include Valmikis in ST list.

He explained to the Union Minister that despite extensive efforts by the State government, there is a delay in including Valmiki Boya community in the central list of STs, due to which Valmiki Boyas are suffering financially, educationally and in terms of employment. The Central government should take immediate steps to take a positive decision, he requested.

Ambica Lakshminarayana informed that Union Minister Juval Oram responded positively, adding that the Central government is positive about including Valmikis in ST list and assured that justice will be done soon.

The MP further requested to implement Dharti Aab Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) scheme in country and State also. By implementing this scheme, many facilities like infrastructure, road connectivity, telecommunication, schools, Anganwadi centres, health centres, water supply will be provided to villages, thereby developing villages and tribal areas. He explained that this scheme has been selected in ST villages in India and will benefit 6.55 lakh people in 878 villages in 18 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

He also asked to release funds related to this scheme, pending approvals should be expedited and a road map should be prepared.